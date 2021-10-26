IT・科学
マルウェア隠ぺいのスクリーンセーバーアプリ「イカゲーム」 Google Playで発見
爆発的人気のTVシリーズ「イカゲーム」をベースに、マルウェアが仕組まれたアプリがGoogle Playショップで発見された。このプログラムはSMSを傍受する。フォーブスが、国際的なウイルス対策ソリューション開発会社ESETのマルウェア専門家、ルーカス・ステファンコ氏による報告を引用して報じた。
ステファンコ氏によれば、「イカゲーム」というアプリが見つかったのはGoogle Play。このアプリは「イカゲーム」からのある場面の画像を携帯電話のスクリーンセーバーに表示するが、実際にはマルウェア「ジョーカー」に感染させる。これによりユーザーは有料サービスに契約をさせられ、端末に保存されているSMSのメッセージや連絡先リストなどの情報が漏洩してしまう仕組みになっていた。
Squid Game themed Android Joker— Lukas Stefanko (@LukasStefanko) October 19, 2021
1) downloads and executes native lib
2) native lib downloads and executes apk payload
Running this app on device might result in malicious ad-fraud and/or unwanted SMS subscription actionshttps://t.co/PTDtPlUkBy pic.twitter.com/AFs8gkEuab
なおこのアプリは、Googleがマルウェアを検出してアプリケーションを削除する前に、すでに少なくとも5000回はダウンロードされていた。
専門家らによると、現在、Google Playで同名のアプリは200以上が見つかっており、ダウンロードが可能。公式の「イカゲーム」のアプリはリリースされていないことから、こうした攻撃はその盲点をついている。
Over 200 #SquidGame related apps are available on Google Play— Lukas Stefanko (@LukasStefanko) October 19, 2021
Seems like a great opportunity to make money on in-app ads from one of the most popular TV show without official game.
The most downloaded of them reached 1M installs in 10 days. Its game play is not that well handled pic.twitter.com/gCOYXXaVHY
