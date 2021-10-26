登録が完了！
Концепция современных технологий - Sputnik 日本, 1920
マルウェア隠ぺいのスクリーンセーバーアプリ「イカゲーム」　Google Playで発見
爆発的人気のTVシリーズ「イカゲーム」をベースに、マルウェアが仕組まれたアプリがGoogle Playショップで発見された。このプログラムはSMSを傍受する。フォーブスが、国際的なウイルス対策ソリューション開発会社ESETのマルウェア専門家、ルーカス・ステファンコ氏による報告を引用して報じた。
ステファンコ氏によれば、「イカゲーム」というアプリが見つかったのはGoogle Play。このアプリは「イカゲーム」からのある場面の画像を携帯電話のスクリーンセーバーに表示するが、実際にはマルウェア「ジョーカー」に感染させる。これによりユーザーは有料サービスに契約をさせられ、端末に保存されているSMSのメッセージや連絡先リストなどの情報が漏洩してしまう仕組みになっていた。なおこのアプリは、Googleがマルウェアを検出してアプリケーションを削除する前に、すでに少なくとも5000回はダウンロードされていた。専門家らによると、現在、Google Playで同名のアプリは200以上が見つかっており、ダウンロードが可能。公式の「イカゲーム」のアプリはリリースされていないことから、こうした攻撃はその盲点をついている。
爆発的人気のTVシリーズ「イカゲーム」をベースに、マルウェアが仕組まれたアプリがGoogle Playショップで発見された。このプログラムはSMSを傍受する。フォーブスが、国際的なウイルス対策ソリューション開発会社ESETのマルウェア専門家、ルーカス・ステファンコ氏による報告を引用して報じた。
ステファンコ氏によれば、「イカゲーム」というアプリが見つかったのはGoogle Play。このアプリは「イカゲーム」からのある場面の画像を携帯電話のスクリーンセーバーに表示するが、実際にはマルウェア「ジョーカー」に感染させる。これによりユーザーは有料サービスに契約をさせられ、端末に保存されているSMSのメッセージや連絡先リストなどの情報が漏洩してしまう仕組みになっていた。
なおこのアプリは、Googleがマルウェアを検出してアプリケーションを削除する前に、すでに少なくとも5000回はダウンロードされていた。
専門家らによると、現在、Google Playで同名のアプリは200以上が見つかっており、ダウンロードが可能。公式の「イカゲーム」のアプリはリリースされていないことから、こうした攻撃はその盲点をついている。
