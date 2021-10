バイデン氏、ウクライナのエネルギー安全保障を確保するようドイツに要請

© AFP 2021 / MANDEL NGAN This combination of pictures created on July 14, 2021 shows US President Joe Biden in Washington, DC on July 2, 2021 and German Chancellor Angela Merkel in Berlin on May 6, 2020. - US President Joe Biden will participate in a bilateral meeting with Dr. Angela Merkel, Chancellor of the Federal Republic of Germany on July 15 in Washington DC, this visit will affirm the deep and enduring bilateral ties between the United States and Germany.