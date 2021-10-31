イエメンのアデン国際空港でテロ、6人死亡【写真・動画】
イエメンのアデン国際空港で爆発が発生し、6人が死亡したほか12人が負傷した。治安当局の消息筋による証言をもとにリアノーボスチ通信が報じた。
消息筋によるとイエメンにあるアデン国際空港の入り口で爆発が発生した。爆弾は自動車に仕掛けられていた模様。
A car explosion targeted the outer gate of Aden International Airport, leaving at least ten killed and many injured. The car exploded near a bus and lots of taxis carrying people. #SouthYemen #Yemen pic.twitter.com/6Ypl78mo6Q— Summer Ahmed (@summerahmeda) October 30, 2021
この爆発で6人が死亡したほか、少なくとも12人が負傷した。負傷者のうち5人は重体だという。
This is what they meant by "unity or death". Dozens of civilians killed & wounded in a terrorist operation carried out near Aden’s international airport. The Yemeni gov & its terrorists are behind all these terrorist operations that only target Southerners.#yemen #Aden #اليمن pic.twitter.com/gxpo0z5UJ9— Younis Hussein (@Younis_Hussein_) October 30, 2021
