イエメンのアデン国際空港でテロ、6人死亡【写真・動画】
イエメンのアデン国際空港でテロ、6人死亡【写真・動画】
イエメンのアデン国際空港で爆発が発生し、6人が死亡したほか12人が負傷した。治安当局の消息筋による証言をもとにリアノーボスチ通信が報じた。 2021年10月31日, Sputnik 日本
2021-10-31T10:44+0900
2021-10-31T10:44+0900
消息筋によるとイエメンにあるアデン国際空港の入り口で爆発が発生した。爆弾は自動車に仕掛けられていた模様。この爆発で6人が死亡したほか、少なくとも12人が負傷した。負傷者のうち5人は重体だという。関連ニュース
イエメン, 事件

イエメンのアデン国際空港でテロ、6人死亡【写真・動画】

10:44 31.10.2021
イエメンのアデン国際空港で爆発が発生し、6人が死亡したほか12人が負傷した。治安当局の消息筋による証言をもとにリアノーボスチ通信が報じた。
消息筋によるとイエメンにあるアデン国際空港の入り口で爆発が発生した。爆弾は自動車に仕掛けられていた模様。
この爆発で6人が死亡したほか、少なくとも12人が負傷した。負傷者のうち5人は重体だという。
