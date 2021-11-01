英国南西部で列車2台が衝突 犠牲者はなし
08:20 01.11.2021 (Updated: 08:25 01.11.2021)
イギリス南西部ウィルトシャー州で現地時間31日19時ごろ、列車2台が衝突する事故が発生。英国鉄道警察によると、数人が負傷したものの、犠牲者は出ていないという。
英国鉄道警察はツイッターで「現在、事故が発生したアンドーヴァーとソールズベリーにいる」、「当局はフィッシャートンのトンネルで発生した事故の捜査に取り組んでいる」と伝えた。
Officers are continuing to respond to the incident at Fisherton Tunnel. A number of people have been injured, but thankfully no one has died.— British Transport Police (@BTP) October 31, 2021
Updates will continue to be shared here.
警察に加え、約50人の消防隊と救急隊が現場に出動したとされている。
Two photographs have emerged on social media, purporting to be taken at the scene of the train crash in #Salisbury.— Wiltshire Today (@WiltsToday) October 31, 2021
A major incident was declared after two trains collided and derailed in a tunnel before 7pm this evening:
STORY: https://t.co/iPtULiDoGd
Copyright unknown pic.twitter.com/pL2cdUO1Qj
同警察は「数人が負傷したが、幸い、犠牲者は出ていない」と報告している。
