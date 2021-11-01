登録が完了！
日本
https://jp.sputniknews.com/20211101/9419056.html
英国南西部で列車2台が衝突　犠牲者はなし
英国南西部で列車2台が衝突　犠牲者はなし
イギリス南西部ウィルトシャー州で現地時間31日19時ごろ、列車2台が衝突する事故が発生。英国鉄道警察によると、数人が負傷したものの、犠牲者は出ていないという。 2021年11月01日, Sputnik 日本
2021-11-01T08:20+0900
2021-11-01T08:25+0900
災害・事故・事件
英国
事故
https://cdnn1.img.jp.sputniknews.com/img/79/61/796116_0:255:2500:1661_1920x0_80_0_0_786873f87b21289ab24700dc27008fce.jpg
英国鉄道警察はツイッターで「現在、事故が発生したアンドーヴァーとソールズベリーにいる」、「当局はフィッシャートンのトンネルで発生した事故の捜査に取り組んでいる」と伝えた。警察に加え、約50人の消防隊と救急隊が現場に出動したとされている。同警察は「数人が負傷したが、幸い、犠牲者は出ていない」と報告している。関連ニュース
英国
ニュース
災害・事故・事件, 英国, 事故

英国南西部で列車2台が衝突　犠牲者はなし

08:20 01.11.2021
© REUTERS / Luke MacGregor英国、救急隊
英国、救急隊 - Sputnik 日本, 1920, 01.11.2021
© REUTERS / Luke MacGregor
イギリス南西部ウィルトシャー州で現地時間31日19時ごろ、列車2台が衝突する事故が発生。英国鉄道警察によると、数人が負傷したものの、犠牲者は出ていないという。
英国鉄道警察はツイッターで「現在、事故が発生したアンドーヴァーとソールズベリーにいる」、「当局はフィッシャートンのトンネルで発生した事故の捜査に取り組んでいる」と伝えた。
警察に加え、約50人の消防隊と救急隊が現場に出動したとされている。
同警察は「数人が負傷したが、幸い、犠牲者は出ていない」と報告している。
