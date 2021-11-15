英リバプールでタクシーが爆発、1人死亡1人負傷 ジョンソン首相「悲惨な事件」
08:55 15.11.2021 (更新: 09:30 15.11.2021)
英国・イングランド北西部のリバプールで14日、タクシーが爆発し、1人が死亡、1人が負傷した。警察は反テロ法違反容疑で3人の男を逮捕した。ボリス・ジョンソン首相は「悲惨な事件」とし、犠牲者に哀悼の意を表した。
イングランド北西部マージーサイド州の警察は14日、リバプール女性病院付近でタクシーが爆発したと報告。これにより1人が死亡し、1人が負傷した。
Worrying images circulating on social media of a car in flames outside the reception of Liverpool Women’s Hospital. @LivEchonews reporting area shut off and police in attendance. I hope no one is hurt. pic.twitter.com/24orOjm38G— James Corbett (@james_corbett) November 14, 2021
また、21歳、26歳、29歳の3人の男が、テロ法に基づき逮捕された。捜査は進行中で、テロ対策警察が稼働している。
この事件を受け、ジョンソン首相はツイッターで「今日リバプールでの悲惨な事件で被害に遭われた方に心よりお悔やみ申し上げます。迅速に対応し、プロ意識を備えた救急隊と、捜査に継続的に取り組んでいる警察に感謝します」と記した。
My thoughts are with all those affected by the awful incident in Liverpool today.— Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) November 14, 2021
I want to thank the emergency services for their quick response and professionalism, and the police for their ongoing work on the investigation.
