登録が完了！
に送られたメールからリンクに進んでください
日本
https://jp.sputniknews.com/20211121/9579367.html
中国共産党の元高官による性暴力被害を訴え行方不明のテニス選手、国営メディアが本人の動画を公開
中国共産党の元高官による性暴力被害を訴え行方不明のテニス選手、国営メディアが本人の動画を公開
党機関紙の人民日報系「環球時報」の胡錫進編集長はツイッターへの投稿で、中国共産党の元高官による性暴力被害を訴えた後に行方不明となっている彭帥選手（35）がレストランで夕飯をとっている様子を映したビデオ映像を公開した。 2021年11月21日, Sputnik 日本
2021-11-21T09:25+0900
2021-11-21T09:31+0900
スポーツ
中国
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.jp.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/13/9568591_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_35560d5a1f44d61cc12a58a418e54cad.jpg
彭帥選手は、中国共産党の最高指導部のメンバーだった張高麗前副首相（75）による性的暴行の被害をSNSで訴えた後に連絡が取れなくなっていた。「環球時報」の胡錫進編集長は公開した映像への説明で、彭帥選手がコーチや友人らとレストランで夕飯を取っていると記したほか、映像は「北京時間で20日（土）に撮影されたものであることは明白」と強調している。11月上旬、彭帥選手は中国のSNS「微博」に投稿した中で、張高麗前副首相を批判した。投稿の中で選手は性的行為の強要に加え、数年間にわたって不倫関係を強いられていたと非難した。この投稿はすぐに削除され、選手のアカウントは中国のインターネットやSNSから消えた。その後、選手とは連絡が取れなくなっていた。女性テニス協会（WTA）、男子プロテニス協会（ATP）、世界ランク1位のノバク・ジョコビッチ選手、日本の大坂なおみ選手、セリーナ・ウィリアムズ選手は事件の調査を行うよう要求している。その後、国営テレビCGTNはツイッターへの投稿で彭帥選手のメールを紹介した。メールの中で選手は「性的強要に関するニュースは事実に反する」と指摘したほか、行方不明にはなっておらず、自宅で療養していると記していた。WTAのスティーブ・サイモン会長はこのメールについて、選手自身が書いたものではないとの見方を示し、WTAは選手の所在地に関する返答が得られない場合、中国でのトーナメント開催から撤退する方針を示している。こうした事態を受け、20日に「環球時報」は選手がまもなく公共の前に姿を現すと報じていた。関連ニュース
中国
Sputnik 日本
feedback.jp@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik 日本
feedback.jp@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
ニュース
jp_JP
Sputnik 日本
feedback.jp@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.jp.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/13/9568591_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_84b2e6d408d944cd9c5e3dd0c10deb8f.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik 日本
feedback.jp@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
スポーツ, 中国

中国共産党の元高官による性暴力被害を訴え行方不明のテニス選手、国営メディアが本人の動画を公開

2021年11月21日, 09:25 (更新: 2021年11月21日, 09:31)
© REUTERS / Edgar SuКитайская теннисистка Пэн Шуай
Китайская теннисистка Пэн Шуай - Sputnik 日本, 1920, 21.11.2021
© REUTERS / Edgar Su
フォローする
党機関紙の人民日報系「環球時報」の胡錫進編集長はツイッターへの投稿で、中国共産党の元高官による性暴力被害を訴えた後に行方不明となっている彭帥選手（35）がレストランで夕飯をとっている様子を映したビデオ映像を公開した。
彭帥選手は、中国共産党の最高指導部のメンバーだった張高麗前副首相（75）による性的暴行の被害をSNSで訴えた後に連絡が取れなくなっていた。
「環球時報」の胡錫進編集長は公開した映像への説明で、彭帥選手がコーチや友人らとレストランで夕飯を取っていると記したほか、映像は「北京時間で20日（土）に撮影されたものであることは明白」と強調している。
11月上旬、彭帥選手は中国のSNS「微博」に投稿した中で、張高麗前副首相を批判した。投稿の中で選手は性的行為の強要に加え、数年間にわたって不倫関係を強いられていたと非難した。この投稿はすぐに削除され、選手のアカウントは中国のインターネットやSNSから消えた。その後、選手とは連絡が取れなくなっていた。
女性テニス協会（WTA）、男子プロテニス協会（ATP）、世界ランク1位のノバク・ジョコビッチ選手、日本の大坂なおみ選手、セリーナ・ウィリアムズ選手は事件の調査を行うよう要求している。
その後、国営テレビCGTNはツイッターへの投稿で彭帥選手のメールを紹介した。メールの中で選手は「性的強要に関するニュースは事実に反する」と指摘したほか、行方不明にはなっておらず、自宅で療養していると記していた。
WTAのスティーブ・サイモン会長はこのメールについて、選手自身が書いたものではないとの見方を示し、WTAは選手の所在地に関する返答が得られない場合、中国でのトーナメント開催から撤退する方針を示している。
こうした事態を受け、20日に「環球時報」は選手がまもなく公共の前に姿を現すと報じていた。
関連ニュース
米国が北京五輪の外交的ボイコットを検討
英国　北京冬季五輪のボイコットを検討
新型コロナウイルス
国際
国内
経済
社会
オピニオン
マルチメディア
ビデオクラブ
政治
© 2021 Sputnik. 全ての権利は保護されています。 18+
ニュース一覧
0
はじめに新しいものはじめに古いもの
loader
放送中
Заголовок открываемого материала
ディスカッション参加
には、承認または登録が必要です
loader
チャットで返信
Заголовок открываемого материала
国際
InternationalEnglish英語MundoEspañolスペイン語
欧州
DeutschlandDeutschドイツ語FranceFrançaisフランス語ΕλλάδαΕλληνικάギリシャ語ItaliaItalianoイタリア語Česká republikaČeštinaチェコ語PolskaPolskiポーランド語СрбиjаСрпскиセルビア語LatvijaLatviešuラトビア語LietuvaLietuviųリトアニア語MoldovaMoldoveneascăモルドバ語БеларусьБеларускiベラルーシ語
ザカフカズ地方
ԱրմենիաՀայերենアルメニア語АҧсныАҧсышәалаアブハジア語Хуссар ИрыстонИронауオセチア語საქართველოქართულიグルジア語AzərbaycanАzərbaycancaアゼルバイジャン語
中東
Sputnik عربيArabicアラブ語TürkiyeTürkçeトルコ語Sputnik ایرانPersianペルシア語Sputnik افغانستانDariダリ―語
中央アジア
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліカザフ語КыргызстанКыргызчаキルギス語OʻzbekistonЎзбекчаウズベク語ТоҷикистонТоҷикӣタジク語
東および東南アジア
Việt NamTiếng Việtベトナム語日本日本語日本語中国中文中国語
南米
BrasilPortuguêsポルトガル語
ニュース一覧ライトニング
10:03カナダの洪水、死者4人に拡大
09:25中国共産党の元高官による性暴力被害を訴え行方不明のテニス選手、国営メディアが本人の動画を公開
08:32GPシリーズ第5戦、ロシアのボイコワ・コズロフスキー組がペアで優勝
07:48日中韓首脳会談、年内見送り　２年連続、歴史対立背景に
07:00アジアで3～4年後に武力紛争が勃発する恐れ　ロシアの大富豪が警告
06:23男性のがんリスクを91％増加させる人気のサプリメントが明らかに
05:57新型コロナ「デルタ株」の亜型の特徴：典型的な症状が出るのは患者の3分の1のみ
04:42中国当局、独占禁止法違反でアリババや百度に罰金
04:30英国　使い捨てのプラスチック製皿などの使用が禁止になる可能性
04:13フィギュアGPフランス大会　鍵山とシェルバコワが優勝
03:37米国、月に原発建設へ
02:30オーストリアで、ワクチン義務化の反対デモ　数万人参加
01:55空手世界選手権　日本の喜友名諒選手が4連覇
01:15日本政府、石油の国家備蓄放出を検討
00:10米国　人の考えを音声化するARヘッドセットが開発
昨日米アストラ社の超軽量ロケット、初めて軌道に到達
昨日4つの耳とお腹にハート模様を持つ猫、家族を見つけ、ネットの人気者に
昨日「プーチン大統領は、ロシアが弱いという欧米神話を崩し、欧米にロシアンルールを強いることに成功」＝WSJ
昨日研究報告　祖母は自分の子より孫が可愛い
昨日シンガポール　ワクチン未接種者、他人の家や図書館の訪問禁止