フィリピン 台風22号（ライ）により19人が死亡＝メディア
フィリピンを襲った台風22号（ライ）による死者数は19人に上った。警察および災害対策当局の情報を引用し、Inquirer紙が伝えた。
フィリピン国家災害リスク削減管理委員会（NDRRMC）によると、この台風によりビサヤ諸島の東ビサヤ地方、中部ビサヤ地方、南部ミンダナオ島のカラガ地方で33万2,000人以上が避難した。
The death toll from the strongest typhoon to hit the Philippines this year rises to 18 as the disaster agency warns of "severe damage" in the hardest-hit areas and more than 300,000 people fled their homes https://t.co/n4K4hNla1s pic.twitter.com/SN97ecbtUq— AFP News Agency (@AFP) December 18, 2021
各地で強風による家屋の倒壊や洪水などが報告されている。
The central and southern parts of the Philippines have been devastated by Typhoon Rai https://t.co/voKuyZy7Q8 pic.twitter.com/q98udV4e5s— Reuters (@Reuters) December 17, 2021
先に、台風22号（ライ）による道路インフラへの被害は、1億7800万ペソ（350万ドル）以上と推定されたとの報道がなされた。
