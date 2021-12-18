登録が完了！
に送られたメールからリンクに進んでください
日本
https://jp.sputniknews.com/20211218/9811541.html
フィリピン　台風22号（ライ）により19人が死亡＝メディア
フィリピン　台風22号（ライ）により19人が死亡＝メディア
フィリピンを襲った台風22号（ライ）による死者数は19人に上った。警察および災害対策当局の情報を引用し、Inquirer紙が伝えた。 2021年12月18日, Sputnik 日本
2021-12-18T15:20+0900
2021-12-18T15:20+0900
災害・事故・事件
フィリピン
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.jp.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/12/9811651_0:3:1152:651_1920x0_80_0_0_8e8ed7839e477886eb28ffc83ab7c0ed.jpg
フィリピン国家災害リスク削減管理委員会（NDRRMC）によると、この台風によりビサヤ諸島の東ビサヤ地方、中部ビサヤ地方、南部ミンダナオ島のカラガ地方で33万2,000人以上が避難した。各地で強風による家屋の倒壊や洪水などが報告されている。先に、台風22号（ライ）による道路インフラへの被害は、1億7800万ペソ（350万ドル）以上と推定されたとの報道がなされた。関連ニュース
フィリピン
Sputnik 日本
feedback.jp@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik 日本
feedback.jp@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
ニュース
jp_JP
Sputnik 日本
feedback.jp@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.jp.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/12/9811651_0:0:1152:864_1920x0_80_0_0_81d6c11c3489b80326d4a391a9a4f4c3.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik 日本
feedback.jp@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
災害・事故・事件, フィリピン

フィリピン　台風22号（ライ）により19人が死亡＝メディア

2021年12月18日, 15:20
© REUTERSフィリピン、台風22号（ライ）
フィリピン、台風22号（ライ） - Sputnik 日本, 1920, 18.12.2021
© REUTERS
フォローする
フィリピンを襲った台風22号（ライ）による死者数は19人に上った。警察および災害対策当局の情報を引用し、Inquirer紙が伝えた。
フィリピン国家災害リスク削減管理委員会（NDRRMC）によると、この台風によりビサヤ諸島の東ビサヤ地方、中部ビサヤ地方、南部ミンダナオ島のカラガ地方で33万2,000人以上が避難した。
各地で強風による家屋の倒壊や洪水などが報告されている。
先に、台風22号（ライ）による道路インフラへの被害は、1億7800万ペソ（350万ドル）以上と推定されたとの報道がなされた。
関連ニュース
香港のワールド・トレード・センターで火災　1200人超が避難　14人負傷
ハイチで燃料輸送車が爆発　死者40人以上、数十名を超す負傷者
新型コロナウイルス
国際
国内
経済
社会
オピニオン
マルチメディア
ビデオクラブ
政治
© 2021 Sputnik. 全ての権利は保護されています。 18+
ニュース一覧
0
はじめに新しいものはじめに古いもの
loader
放送中
Заголовок открываемого материала
コメント投稿には、
ログインまたは新規登録が必要です
loader
チャットで返信
Заголовок открываемого материала
国際
InternationalEnglish英語MundoEspañolスペイン語
欧州
DeutschlandDeutschドイツ語FranceFrançaisフランス語ΕλλάδαΕλληνικάギリシャ語ItaliaItalianoイタリア語Česká republikaČeštinaチェコ語PolskaPolskiポーランド語СрбиjаСрпскиセルビア語LatvijaLatviešuラトビア語LietuvaLietuviųリトアニア語MoldovaMoldoveneascăモルドバ語БеларусьБеларускiベラルーシ語
ザカフカズ地方
ԱրմենիաՀայերենアルメニア語АҧсныАҧсышәалаアブハジア語Хуссар ИрыстонИронауオセチア語საქართველოქართულიグルジア語AzərbaycanАzərbaycancaアゼルバイジャン語
中東
Sputnik عربيArabicアラブ語TürkiyeTürkçeトルコ語Sputnik ایرانPersianペルシア語Sputnik افغانستانDariダリ―語
中央アジア
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліカザフ語КыргызстанКыргызчаキルギス語OʻzbekistonЎзбекчаウズベク語ТоҷикистонТоҷикӣタジク語
東および東南アジア
Việt NamTiếng Việtベトナム語日本日本語日本語中国中文中国語
南米
BrasilPortuguêsポルトガル語
ニュース一覧ライトニング
15:20フィリピン　台風22号（ライ）により19人が死亡＝メディア
14:13米国　約半数がウクライナをめぐるロシアとの戦争に反対＝世論調査
13:09北日本や日本海側で大雪　国内線14便が欠航＝NHK
12:06米ニューヨーク　ウォール街の「チャージング・ブル」像に落書きした男を逮捕
11:00フランス　2022年初頭にはオミクロン株が優勢となる＝首相
10:03北朝鮮拉致被害者家族会の飯塚繁雄・前代表が死去
09:12EU、ロシアによる安全保障草案について「既存の形式で協議する」　
08:14河野氏、厚労省を批判　ワクチン接種加速求める
07:31Apple　自社製プロセッサへの完全切り替えを計画　ブルームバーグ
06:22中国　5歳、7歳児に大学教科を強制、暴力　しごきの夫を妻が訴え
05:15やってしまったバイデン氏　ハリス副大統領の地位を「格上げ」
04:11サメの体内にヒトをコロナから守る物質　米国研究者らが発見
02:58北朝鮮の金正恩氏　父親の没後10年に霊廟を参拝
01:49イタリア　13年間、盲人を騙り、2100万円を着服
00:35WHO　インドのコロナワクチン「コババックス」の緊急使用を承認
昨日森の中でクマに遭遇　車のドアを開けられる
昨日オミクロン株への「スプートニクⅤ」ワクチンの調査結果　ロシア直接投資基金が発表　
昨日WHO、異なるワクチンの組み合わせ接種の有効性を評価　新型コロナ
昨日自動運転車の運転席に犬　同乗者は？　衝撃的な動画が話題に　米
昨日ファーウェイ、OSを搭載したスマートグラスについて予告