インドのヒンズー聖地で将棋倒し事故 12人死亡
© AP Photo / Rafiq Maqboolインド、救急車（アーカイブ）
© AP Photo / Rafiq Maqbool
インド北部のジャム・カシミールで1日未明、ヒンズー教聖地で集まった数千人の信徒が将棋倒しになり、多数の死者が出た。AFPが当局の発表をもとに報じた。
当局によると、12人が死亡、14人が負傷した。悲劇が起きたのはバイシュノ・デビ寺院の参道。
12 dead in stampede at Vaishno Devi shrine in Katra#KATRA: A stampede had broken out in Mata Vaishno Devi Bhawan located in Katra triggered by a heavy rush of devotees on Saturday morning. pic.twitter.com/UuGD07nJm5— Jehlam Times (@JehlamTimes) January 1, 2022
新年を祝うために数千人の信徒が殺到したという。
It's extremely sad incident where at least 12 pilgrims have lost their lives and many are injured due to stampede at the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine.— West Bengal Congress (@INCWestBengal) January 1, 2022
We pay our condolences to the families of victims and hope for faster recovery for injured pilgrims.#MataVaishnoDevishrine 🙏 pic.twitter.com/Kbgj9uWc39
関連ニュース