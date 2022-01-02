登録が完了！
日本
https://jp.sputniknews.com/20220102/12-9887480.html
インドのヒンズー聖地で将棋倒し事故　12人死亡
インドのヒンズー聖地で将棋倒し事故　12人死亡
インド北部のジャム・カシミールで1日未明、ヒンズー教聖地で集まった数千人の信徒が将棋倒しになり、多数の死者が出た。AFPが当局の発表をもとに報じた。 2022年1月2日
当局によると、12人が死亡、14人が負傷した。悲劇が起きたのはバイシュノ・デビ寺院の参道。新年を祝うために数千人の信徒が殺到したという。
インド
災害・事故・事件, インド

インドのヒンズー聖地で将棋倒し事故　12人死亡

2022年1月2日, 13:23
© AP Photo / Rafiq Maqboolインド、救急車（アーカイブ）
インド、救急車（アーカイブ） - Sputnik 日本, 1920, 02.01.2022
© AP Photo / Rafiq Maqbool
フォローする
インド北部のジャム・カシミールで1日未明、ヒンズー教聖地で集まった数千人の信徒が将棋倒しになり、多数の死者が出た。AFPが当局の発表をもとに報じた。
当局によると、12人が死亡、14人が負傷した。悲劇が起きたのはバイシュノ・デビ寺院の参道。
新年を祝うために数千人の信徒が殺到したという。
