米国 男が飛行機のコックピットに侵入、操縦装置を破壊
中米ホンジュラスから米国へ向かう航空機の搭乗中、男がコックピットに乗り込み、操縦装置を破壊した。現地時間11日、ABCニュースが伝えている。
ABCニュースの特派員は「サン・ペドロ・スーラ（ホンジュラス北西部）からマイアミへ飛行中の航空機の乗客が、搭乗中にコックピットに侵入した。男は航空機の操縦装置を破壊した」と伝えている。
その後、男は窓から飛び出そうとしたものの、パイロットが阻止した。
SNS上には、男がコックピットの窓から身を乗り出し何かを叫んでいる動画が公開されている。
