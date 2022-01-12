登録が完了！
に送られたメールからリンクに進んでください
日本
https://jp.sputniknews.com/20220112/9932153.html
米国　男が飛行機のコックピットに侵入、操縦装置を破壊
米国　男が飛行機のコックピットに侵入、操縦装置を破壊
中米ホンジュラスから米国へ向かう航空機の搭乗中、男がコックピットに乗り込み、操縦装置を破壊した。現地時間11日、ABCニュースが伝えている。 2022年1月12日, Sputnik 日本
2022-01-12T12:38+0900
2022-01-12T12:38+0900
米国
災害・事故・事件
びっくり
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.jp.sputniknews.com/img/396/92/3969231_0:135:3138:1900_1920x0_80_0_0_21c03e344f837d3e107be26095b0b422.jpg
ABCニュースの特派員は「サン・ペドロ・スーラ（ホンジュラス北西部）からマイアミへ飛行中の航空機の乗客が、搭乗中にコックピットに侵入した。男は航空機の操縦装置を破壊した」と伝えている。その後、男は窓から飛び出そうとしたものの、パイロットが阻止した。SNS上には、男がコックピットの窓から身を乗り出し何かを叫んでいる動画が公開されている。関連ニュース
Sputnik 日本
feedback.jp@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik 日本
feedback.jp@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
ニュース
jp_JP
Sputnik 日本
feedback.jp@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.jp.sputniknews.com/img/396/92/3969231_137:0:2853:2037_1920x0_80_0_0_22e40588aaa74b7199d9bf5f65b469fe.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik 日本
feedback.jp@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
米国, 災害・事故・事件, びっくり

米国　男が飛行機のコックピットに侵入、操縦装置を破壊

2022年1月12日, 12:38
© AP Photo / Wilfredo LeeAmerican Airlines
American Airlines - Sputnik 日本, 1920, 12.01.2022
© AP Photo / Wilfredo Lee
フォローする
中米ホンジュラスから米国へ向かう航空機の搭乗中、男がコックピットに乗り込み、操縦装置を破壊した。現地時間11日、ABCニュースが伝えている。
ABCニュースの特派員は「サン・ペドロ・スーラ（ホンジュラス北西部）からマイアミへ飛行中の航空機の乗客が、搭乗中にコックピットに侵入した。男は航空機の操縦装置を破壊した」と伝えている。
その後、男は窓から飛び出そうとしたものの、パイロットが阻止した。
SNS上には、男がコックピットの窓から身を乗り出し何かを叫んでいる動画が公開されている。
関連ニュース
線路に飛行機が不時着　列車衝突の直前にパイロットを救出
米ネバダ州マッカラン空港　「宇宙人に会おうとして」ピエロマスクの男が飛行機の乗っ取り試みる
新型コロナウイルス
国際
国内
経済
社会
オピニオン
マルチメディア
ビデオクラブ
政治
© 2022 Sputnik. 全ての権利は保護されています。 18+
ニュース一覧
0
はじめに新しいものはじめに古いもの
loader
放送中
Заголовок открываемого материала
コメント投稿には、
ログインまたは新規登録が必要です
loader
チャットで返信
Заголовок открываемого материала
国際
InternationalEnglish英語MundoEspañolスペイン語
欧州
DeutschlandDeutschドイツ語FranceFrançaisフランス語ΕλλάδαΕλληνικάギリシャ語ItaliaItalianoイタリア語Česká republikaČeštinaチェコ語PolskaPolskiポーランド語СрбиjаСрпскиセルビア語LatvijaLatviešuラトビア語LietuvaLietuviųリトアニア語MoldovaMoldoveneascăモルドバ語БеларусьБеларускiベラルーシ語
ザカフカズ地方
ԱրմենիաՀայերենアルメニア語АҧсныАҧсышәалаアブハジア語Хуссар ИрыстонИронауオセチア語საქართველოქართულიグルジア語AzərbaycanАzərbaycancaアゼルバイジャン語
中東
Sputnik عربيArabicアラブ語TürkiyeTürkçeトルコ語Sputnik ایرانPersianペルシア語Sputnik افغانستانDariダリ―語
中央アジア
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліカザフ語КыргызстанКыргызчаキルギス語OʻzbekistonЎзбекчаウズベク語ТоҷикистонТоҷикӣタジク語
東および東南アジア
Việt NamTiếng Việtベトナム語日本日本語日本語中国中文中国語
南米
BrasilPortuguêsポルトガル語
ニュース一覧ライトニング
12:38米国　男が飛行機のコックピットに侵入、操縦装置を破壊
11:58日本、ミサイル発射実験を受け北朝鮮に抗議＝防衛相
11:24ローマ教皇が突然ローマ中心部に　CDショップを訪問【動画】
10:36米国、ウクライナに2億ドルの秘密援助　レーダーシステムや海洋機器など＝ポリティコ紙
09:32オミクロン株の波の後、感染率は低下する＝ビル・ゲイツ氏
08:33北朝鮮、極超音速ミサイル発射実験成功と発表　金正恩氏も視察
07:50英国　エネルギー会社が市民にガス不足対処法を伝授
06:45台湾とリトアニア　共同プロジェクト投資のための基金設立を表明
05:41北京　五輪開催中のドローン、気球の使用を禁止へ
04:30中国 　河南省安陽で84人の オミクロン感染 市民500万人が原則外出禁止
03:16台湾空軍機が消息不明　国防省は捜索活動中　ロイター通信
02:05タイでアフリカ豚熱の初の病原体
00:50韓国で「国産イチゴ」がシェアトップ報道　これに日本から「待った」の声
昨日沖縄県　500人以上の医療従事者が欠勤　15機関で診療制限も
昨日高速道路をアシカが横断　カップルがお手伝い　米
昨日普通の風邪がコロナ感染を防ぐ　防御メカニズムが解明
昨日元シェフが明かす　エリザベス2世が好むファストフードとは？
昨日韓国最高裁、三菱重工の再抗告を棄却　元徴用工訴訟問題巡る資産差し押さえで
昨日欧州人口の半分以上　今後数週間でオミクロン株に感染＝WHO
昨日エチオピア　ティグライ州での空爆で少なくとも17人が死亡