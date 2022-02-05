32メートルの井戸の底に5歳児が落下 救助活動はすでに3日が経過
モロッコのシェフシャウエン州で5歳児が深さ32メートルもの狭い井戸に落下した。3日たった今も子どもの救出活動は続けられている。アルジャジーラが報じた。
事故が起きたのは2日火曜日。ライアンくんは父親が直径わずか45センチの井戸を直しているときに落ちてしまった。
救助隊のアブデルハビ・テムラニ隊長の話では救出は簡単ではなく、土壌の性質上、井戸と同じ深さのトンネルを掘らざるをえなくなった。救助活動の間中、ライアンくんには呼吸を助けるために酸素チューブと水が供給され続けている。
Rescue team still desperately trying to reach 5-year-old #Rayan, who has been trapped in a 32meter deep well for over 70hrs.The team is entering through pipes to complete the horizontal drilling manually. They’re doing the impossible to save the little boy. May God help them 🤲🏻 pic.twitter.com/unvvG2hNOT— Boutaïna Azzabi Ezzaouia (@Boutaina) February 4, 2022
ライアンの母親は記者団に「あの子が無事、怪我せずに井戸から出られるよう、神様にお祈りしています」と涙ながらに語っている。
Imagine being the parents of #Rayan, watching your 5-year-old on a monitor while he's 32 meters (104ft) under the ground. A true nightmare! Nobody should see their child be buried alive. Truly pray that the Almighty answers our prayers and helps the rescue teams save him.#Morocco pic.twitter.com/98IMzNSwrv— Boutaïna Azzabi Ezzaouia (@Boutaina) February 4, 2022
トンネルを掘る作業は3日連続で行われ、深さ27メートルまで到達した。ライアンくんの両親はあと少しで子どものいる場所までたどり着くことができるだろうと考えている。
