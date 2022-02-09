登録が完了！
コロンビア　土砂崩れで29人が負傷
コロンビア　土砂崩れで29人が負傷
コロンビアでは集中豪雨の結果、西部ペレイラ市で土砂崩れが発生し、7人が死亡、29人が負傷した。同国の危機管理局（UNGRD）が明らかにした。 2022年2月9日, Sputnik 日本
UNGRDはツィッターを通じ、「現段階では29人が負傷し、残念なことに7人が死亡した。現場では救助捜索活動が行われている」と発表した。土砂崩れが起きたのはドスケブラダス自治区では数軒の家屋が土砂に埋もれたほか、オトゥン川が土砂で埋もれた。地元マスコミの報道では2人の行方不明者が出ている。
コロンビア
社会, 災害・事故・事件, コロンビア

コロンビア　土砂崩れで29人が負傷

2022年2月9日, 04:03
コロンビア　土砂崩れで29人が負傷
コロンビア　土砂崩れで29人が負傷 - Sputnik 日本, 1920, 09.02.2022
© AFP 2021 / Colombian army
フォローする
コロンビアでは集中豪雨の結果、西部ペレイラ市で土砂崩れが発生し、7人が死亡、29人が負傷した。同国の危機管理局（UNGRD）が明らかにした。
UNGRDはツィッターを通じ、「現段階では29人が負傷し、残念なことに7人が死亡した。現場では救助捜索活動が行われている」と発表した。
土砂崩れが起きたのはドスケブラダス自治区では数軒の家屋が土砂に埋もれたほか、オトゥン川が土砂で埋もれた。地元マスコミの報道では2人の行方不明者が出ている。
