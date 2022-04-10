南太平洋のバヌアツでM6.2の地震
2022年4月10日, 07:42 (更新: 2022年4月10日, 08:32)
10日バヌアツ沿岸でマグニチュード6.2の地震が発生した。欧州地中海地震学センター（EMSC）が発表した。
地震が発生したのは協定世界時9日20時52分（日本時間10日5時52分）。
My @raspishake in Swanscombe,UK picking up a 6.3 Earthquake in the Vanuatu islands a few hours ago. #Earthquake recorded on the #RaspberryShake #CitizenScience seismic network. See what's shaking near you with the @raspishake #ShakeNet mobile app pic.twitter.com/NVoGhjyM4O— Marc Godfrey (@marcdgodfrey) April 9, 2022
震源はバヌアツの中部マランパ州から南西に65キロの地点。震源の深さは10キロ。
関連ニュース