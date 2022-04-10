日本
南太平洋のバヌアツでM6.2の地震
南太平洋のバヌアツでM6.2の地震
10日バヌアツ沿岸でマグニチュード6.2の地震が発生した。欧州地中海地震学センター（EMSC）が発表した。 2022年4月10日, Sputnik 日本
地震が発生したのは協定世界時9日20時52分（日本時間10日5時52分）。​震源はバヌアツの中部マランパ州から南西に65キロの地点。震源の深さは10キロ。関連ニュース
南太平洋のバヌアツでM6.2の地震

2022年4月10日, 07:42 (更新: 2022年4月10日, 08:32)
© Depositphotos / Sudok1地震
地震 - Sputnik 日本, 1920, 10.04.2022
© Depositphotos / Sudok1
10日バヌアツ沿岸でマグニチュード6.2の地震が発生した。欧州地中海地震学センター（EMSC）が発表した。
地震が発生したのは協定世界時9日20時52分（日本時間10日5時52分）。
​震源はバヌアツの中部マランパ州から南西に65キロの地点。震源の深さは10キロ。
