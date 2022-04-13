日本
南アで洪水、59人死亡
南アで洪水、59人死亡
南アフリカ共和国東部のクワズール・ナタール州で洪水が発生し、これまでに59人の死亡が確認された。地元政府の発表を引用して現地テレビのeNCAが報じた。 2022年4月13日, Sputnik 日本
現地では11日に大雨が始まり、洪水が発生した。多くの道路や施設は破壊され、または水没した。その他、家屋も浸水し、洪水によって車やコンテナ車、タンクローリーが流される事態になっている。現地メディアの情報によると、この洪水により現地では500以上の学校が閉校となったほか、100近くの教育施設が被害を受けた。関連ニュース
南アフリカ, 災害・事故・事件

南アで洪水、59人死亡

2022年4月13日, 08:56
南アフリカ共和国東部のクワズール・ナタール州で洪水が発生し、これまでに59人の死亡が確認された。地元政府の発表を引用して現地テレビのeNCAが報じた。
現地では11日に大雨が始まり、洪水が発生した。多くの道路や施設は破壊され、または水没した。その他、家屋も浸水し、洪水によって車やコンテナ車、タンクローリーが流される事態になっている。
現地メディアの情報によると、この洪水により現地では500以上の学校が閉校となったほか、100近くの教育施設が被害を受けた。
