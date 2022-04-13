南アで洪水、59人死亡
南アフリカ共和国東部のクワズール・ナタール州で洪水が発生し、これまでに59人の死亡が確認された。地元政府の発表を引用して現地テレビのeNCAが報じた。
現地では11日に大雨が始まり、洪水が発生した。多くの道路や施設は破壊され、または水没した。その他、家屋も浸水し、洪水によって車やコンテナ車、タンクローリーが流される事態になっている。
The death toll from the flash floods in some parts of KwaZulu-Natal is expected to rise. The death toll now stands at 45, with many other people missing. #eNCA's @DasenThathiah took to the sky earlier to show us the extent of the damage. #KZNFloods #DStv403 pic.twitter.com/xJFfR96PY2— eNCA (@eNCA) April 12, 2022
現地メディアの情報によると、この洪水により現地では500以上の学校が閉校となったほか、100近くの教育施設が被害を受けた。
‼️ #Heavyrains caused #flooding in KwaZulu-Natal, #SouthAfrica. Sadly, at least 20 people have died and several people are still missing. Due to #weather and #floods, major roads in #Durban and #Umlazi have been closed.#GlobalCrisis #DurbanFloods #Durbanweather #flood pic.twitter.com/Ae3Fi48i88— Global Crisis (@_GlobalCrisis_) April 12, 2022
