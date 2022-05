親露派のサイバー集団がドイツ政府にハッカー攻撃＝独紙

Germany 🇩🇪 : pro-Kremlin hacking group #Killnet attempted to disrupt German authorities' websites with #DDoS #cyberattacks due to German support for #Ukraine.

The targets included the federal police, the Bundestag, the Ministry of Defense and the SPD website.



Via @StN_News https://t.co/Jsu4xOw4Fg pic.twitter.com/vXoG5jZ0vb