ニューヨーク州で発砲事件、10人死亡
米ニューヨーク州バッファロー市で何者かがスーパーマーケットで銃を乱射する事件が起こった。これにより、10人が死亡した。現地メディアのバッファロー・ニュースが報じた。 2022年5月15日, Sputnik 日本
2022-05-15T06:48+0900
2022-05-15T06:54+0900
報道によると、この発砲事件では3人が負傷し、そのうち2人は重体だという。警察の発表によると、容疑者は確保されている。容疑者は迷彩服にマスク、防弾チョッキを着用し、自動小銃で犯行に及んだ。警察は現在、容疑者の動機特定を進めている。容疑者はビデオカメラを所持しており、SNSでこの犯行を生中継しようとした模様。
米国, 災害・事故・事件

ニューヨーク州で発砲事件、10人死亡

2022年5月15日, 06:48 (更新: 2022年5月15日, 06:54)
米ニューヨーク州バッファロー市で何者かがスーパーマーケットで銃を乱射する事件が起こった。これにより、10人が死亡した。現地メディアのバッファロー・ニュースが報じた。
報道によると、この発砲事件では3人が負傷し、そのうち2人は重体だという。警察の発表によると、容疑者は確保されている。
容疑者は迷彩服にマスク、防弾チョッキを着用し、自動小銃で犯行に及んだ。警察は現在、容疑者の動機特定を進めている。容疑者はビデオカメラを所持しており、SNSでこの犯行を生中継しようとした模様。
