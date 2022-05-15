ニューヨーク州で発砲事件、10人死亡
2022年5月15日, 06:48 (更新: 2022年5月15日, 06:54)
米ニューヨーク州バッファロー市で何者かがスーパーマーケットで銃を乱射する事件が起こった。これにより、10人が死亡した。現地メディアのバッファロー・ニュースが報じた。
報道によると、この発砲事件では3人が負傷し、そのうち2人は重体だという。警察の発表によると、容疑者は確保されている。
Multiple police agencies responded to Tops on Jefferson Avenue in #Buffalo. Police say they have a shooter in custody. At least 9 individuals have been reported shot, more than 5 of them in the head. pic.twitter.com/6HRjVxaXgO— AUSTROHÚNGARO (@AUSTROHNGARO2) May 14, 2022
容疑者は迷彩服にマスク、防弾チョッキを着用し、自動小銃で犯行に及んだ。警察は現在、容疑者の動機特定を進めている。容疑者はビデオカメラを所持しており、SNSでこの犯行を生中継しようとした模様。
A clip from the live stream on Twitch that is claiming to have been a live stream video of the mass shooting at the Tops Market in #Buffalo, #NewYork. The video is NOT graphic, it shows the moments before the shooting begins. pic.twitter.com/KrlgYgdaFY— Ice Analytics (@ice_analytics) May 14, 2022
