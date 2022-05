🔎 Deadliest #earthquakes that occurred in recent years within 300km of #Nasugbu (#Philippines): 16/07/1990 a M7.8 led to 2430 casualties, 14/11/1994 a M7.1 led to 78 casualties, and on 22/04/2019 a M6.1 led to 18 casualties. pic.twitter.com/06Z0ciyNNM