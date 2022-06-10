米メリーランド州で銃の乱射事件、少なくとも3人死亡
2022年6月10日, 06:09 (更新: 2022年6月10日, 06:10)
米メリーランド州スミスバーグで開催されている地元のイベントで銃の乱射事件が起こり、少なくとも3人が死亡した。メリーランド州の保安官が発表した。
事件はメリーランド州の州都近郊にあるスミスバーグで起こった。
On-scene video: Mass shooting at Smithsburg, Maryland manufacturing plant. Multiple fatalities, multiple injuries. Suspect has been shot. This story is developing. pic.twitter.com/W4sF6iwqwa— Mike Sington (@MikeSington) June 9, 2022
警察の発表によると、少なくとも3人がこの事件で犠牲になった。保安官は容疑者について、負傷し病院に搬送されていると説明した。
BREAKING: 21-year-old Hagerstown man arrested for Valley Mall shooting in Smithsburg, Maryland. https://t.co/fWwSfGSC3T #Smthsburg, Maryland. Suspect in custody. Multiple victims dead, multiple injured. DEVELOPING.— News Views ™ (@VegasVisions) June 9, 2022
