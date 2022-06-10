日本
米メリーランド州で銃の乱射事件、少なくとも3人死亡
米メリーランド州で銃の乱射事件、少なくとも3人死亡
米メリーランド州スミスバーグで開催されている地元のイベントで銃の乱射事件が起こり、少なくとも3人が死亡した。メリーランド州の保安官が発表した。 2022年6月10日, Sputnik 日本
2022-06-10T06:09+0900
2022-06-10T06:10+0900
米国
災害・事故・事件
https://cdnn1.img.jp.sputniknews.com/img/08/22/082245_0:180:3073:1908_1920x0_80_0_0_8aaca45894d0c96928c3ddab8b99bffe.jpg
事件はメリーランド州の州都近郊にあるスミスバーグで起こった。 警察の発表によると、少なくとも3人がこの事件で犠牲になった。保安官は容疑者について、負傷し病院に搬送されていると説明した。関連ニュース
米国, 災害・事故・事件

米メリーランド州で銃の乱射事件、少なくとも3人死亡

2022年6月10日, 06:09 (更新: 2022年6月10日, 06:10)
© Fotolia / Les Cunliffe米国旗とピストル
米国旗とピストル - Sputnik 日本, 1920, 10.06.2022
© Fotolia / Les Cunliffe
米メリーランド州スミスバーグで開催されている地元のイベントで銃の乱射事件が起こり、少なくとも3人が死亡した。メリーランド州の保安官が発表した。
事件はメリーランド州の州都近郊にあるスミスバーグで起こった
警察の発表によると、少なくとも3人がこの事件で犠牲になった。保安官は容疑者について、負傷し病院に搬送されていると説明した。
関連ニュース
銃規制で米国市民の意見分かれる＝世論調査
バイデン氏が銃の規制強化を主張、武器保有権は「聖域ではない」
