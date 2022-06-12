日本
https://jp.sputniknews.com/20220612/6-11531468.html
アフガニスタン首都でテロ、6人死亡
アフガニスタン首都でテロ、6人死亡
アフガニスタンの首都カブールでテロが発生し、6人が死亡したほか、2人が負傷した。目撃者の証言をもとにリアノーボスチ通信が報じた。 2022年6月12日, Sputnik 日本
2022-06-12T07:40+0900
2022-06-12T08:01+0900
アフガニスタン
災害・事故・事件
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.jp.sputniknews.com/img/322/53/3225358_0:19:2880:1639_1920x0_80_0_0_6cd69a6f6e623061fd73496b88d038cd.jpg
目撃者によると、爆弾が自動車に仕掛けられていたという。この爆発により6人が死亡した。関連ニュース
アフガニスタン
Sputnik 日本
feedback.jp@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik 日本
feedback.jp@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
ニュース
jp_JP
Sputnik 日本
feedback.jp@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.jp.sputniknews.com/img/322/53/3225358_234:0:2794:1920_1920x0_80_0_0_0d83059d7ef3c50e5227f27935e07f21.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik 日本
feedback.jp@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
アフガニスタン, 災害・事故・事件

アフガニスタン首都でテロ、6人死亡

2022年6月12日, 07:40 (更新: 2022年6月12日, 08:01)
© AP Photo / Rahmat Gulアフガニスタン首都でテロ、6人死亡
アフガニスタン首都でテロ、6人死亡 - Sputnik 日本, 1920, 12.06.2022
© AP Photo / Rahmat Gul
アフガニスタンの首都カブールでテロが発生し、6人が死亡したほか、2人が負傷した。目撃者の証言をもとにリアノーボスチ通信が報じた。
目撃者によると、爆弾が自動車に仕掛けられていたという。この爆発により6人が死亡した。
関連ニュース
「ここから出ていけ！」脅しとヘイトについて、東京にあるロシア食品店「赤の広場」のオーナーに聞く
ATM強盗についてのラップの作者、ATM強盗容疑で逮捕
新型コロナウイルス
国際
国内
経済
社会
オピニオン
マルチメディア
ビデオクラブ
政治
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. 全ての権利は保護されています。 18+
ニュース一覧
0
コメント投稿には、
ログインまたは新規登録が必要です
loader
チャットで返信
Заголовок открываемого материала