アフガニスタン首都でテロ、6人死亡
2022年6月12日, 07:40 (更新: 2022年6月12日, 08:01)
© AP Photo / Rahmat Gulアフガニスタン首都でテロ、6人死亡
© AP Photo / Rahmat Gul
アフガニスタンの首都カブールでテロが発生し、6人が死亡したほか、2人が負傷した。目撃者の証言をもとにリアノーボスチ通信が報じた。
目撃者によると、爆弾が自動車に仕掛けられていたという。この爆発により6人が死亡した。
An Afghanistan International correspondent sent a video from Kabul showing the wreckage of a Mercedes passenger car after the explosion. The blast occurred on Saturday at the Batakhak intersection in Kabul's 12th security district. https://t.co/HuzRhyHolv— Punk31 (@Punk319) June 11, 2022
関連ニュース