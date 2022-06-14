米イエローストーン国立公園閉鎖 34年ぶり
2022年6月14日, 21:35 (更新: 2022年6月14日, 21:59)
米イエローストーン国立公園は13日、前例のない豪雨による記録的な洪水や土砂崩れが発生したため、5つある公園の入り口すべてを閉鎖すると発表した。
道路や橋、その他の施設の被害状況が確認されるまで、ワイオミング州、モンタナ州、アイダホ州に位置するイエローストーン国立公園全体が閉鎖される。
The house got swept away. 😢 #gradinermontana #montana #yellowstone #flooding pic.twitter.com/kW8Ie8K1CM— Angie (@Angie1727) June 14, 2022
米国立公園局（NPS）の2014年～2018年の統計によると、イエローストーン国立公園の6月の来園者数は平均78万人。
全面閉鎖は、1988年に大規模森林火災が発生して以来、34年ぶり。
Current conditions of Yellowstone’s North Entrance Road through the Gardner Canyon between Gardiner, Montana, and Mammoth Hot Springs.— Yellowstone National Park (@YellowstoneNPS) June 13, 2022
We will continue to communicate about this hazardous situation as more information is available. More info: https://t.co/mymnqGvcVB pic.twitter.com/S5ysi4wf8a
イエローストーン国立公園は5月31日、園内で女性がバイソンに襲われ、負傷したと発表した。