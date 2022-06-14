日本
米イエローストーン国立公園閉鎖　34年ぶり
米イエローストーン国立公園閉鎖　34年ぶり
米イエローストーン国立公園は13日、前例のない豪雨による記録的な洪水や土砂崩れが発生したため、5つある公園の入り口すべてを閉鎖すると発表した。 2022年6月14日, Sputnik 日本
道路や橋、その他の施設の被害状況が確認されるまで、ワイオミング州、モンタナ州、アイダホ州に位置するイエローストーン国立公園全体が閉鎖される。米国立公園局（NPS）の2014年～2018年の統計によると、イエローストーン国立公園の6月の来園者数は平均78万人。全面閉鎖は、1988年に大規模森林火災が発生して以来、34年ぶり。イエローストーン国立公園は5月31日、園内で女性がバイソンに襲われ、負傷したと発表した。
米国, 災害・事故・事件

米イエローストーン国立公園閉鎖　34年ぶり

2022年6月14日, 21:35 (更新: 2022年6月14日, 21:59)
© 写真 : NPS米イエローストーン国立公園の洪水
米イエローストーン国立公園の洪水 - Sputnik 日本, 1920, 14.06.2022
© 写真 : NPS
米イエローストーン国立公園は13日、前例のない豪雨による記録的な洪水や土砂崩れが発生したため、5つある公園の入り口すべてを閉鎖すると発表した。
道路や橋、その他の施設の被害状況が確認されるまで、ワイオミング州、モンタナ州、アイダホ州に位置するイエローストーン国立公園全体が閉鎖される。
米国立公園局（NPS）の2014年～2018年の統計によると、イエローストーン国立公園の6月の来園者数は平均78万人。
全面閉鎖は、1988年に大規模森林火災が発生して以来、34年ぶり。
イエローストーン国立公園は5月31日、園内で女性がバイソンに襲われ、負傷したと発表した。
