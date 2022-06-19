日本
https://jp.sputniknews.com/20220619/11609118.html
バングラデシュ北東部　過去1世紀以上で最悪の大洪水
バングラデシュ北東部　過去1世紀以上で最悪の大洪水
バングラデシュ北東部を過去122年間で最悪の大洪水が襲った。現地紙Dhaka Tribuneが報じている。 2022年6月19日, Sputnik 日本
2022-06-19T14:17+0900
2022-06-19T14:41+0900
バングラデシュ
災害・事故・事件
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.jp.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/07/0f/7616136_0:56:3189:1849_1920x0_80_0_0_bad20d64ac75aacd2d632e691588cc6a.jpg
同紙によると、エナムール・ラーマン災害対策大臣は、バングラデシュ北東部のシレットおよびスナムガンジで発生した洪水は、過去122年間で最悪のものとなったと明らかにした。国家および民間の機関が協力し、被災者に避難所を提供しているという。また、軍隊が救助活動に加わっていると指摘した。ラーマン氏は「シレットおよびスナムガンジの被災地から、最大9万人が仮設の宿泊施設に避難した」と話した。AFP通信の報道によると、この洪水により少なくとも25人が犠牲となっている。関連ニュース
バングラデシュ
Sputnik 日本
feedback.jp@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik 日本
feedback.jp@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
ニュース
jp_JP
Sputnik 日本
feedback.jp@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.jp.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/07/0f/7616136_116:0:2847:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_5c6fbaf5d4405805d5ea6b21a9011163.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik 日本
feedback.jp@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
バングラデシュ, 災害・事故・事件

バングラデシュ北東部　過去1世紀以上で最悪の大洪水

2022年6月19日, 14:17 (更新: 2022年6月19日, 14:41)
© AP Photo / Anupam Nathバングラデシュ北東部　1世紀以上で最悪の大洪水
バングラデシュ北東部　1世紀以上で最悪の大洪水 - Sputnik 日本, 1920, 19.06.2022
© AP Photo / Anupam Nath
バングラデシュ北東部を過去122年間で最悪の大洪水が襲った。現地紙Dhaka Tribuneが報じている。
同紙によると、エナムール・ラーマン災害対策大臣は、バングラデシュ北東部のシレットおよびスナムガンジで発生した洪水は、過去122年間で最悪のものとなったと明らかにした。国家および民間の機関が協力し、被災者に避難所を提供しているという。また、軍隊が救助活動に加わっていると指摘した。
ラーマン氏は「シレットおよびスナムガンジの被災地から、最大9万人が仮設の宿泊施設に避難した」と話した。
AFP通信の報道によると、この洪水により少なくとも25人が犠牲となっている。
関連ニュース
中国・上海の石油化学工場で大規模火災　2人死傷
インド　井戸に落ちた少年の捜索救出に5日間
新型コロナウイルス
国際
国内
経済
社会
オピニオン
マルチメディア
ビデオクラブ
政治
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. 全ての権利は保護されています。 18+
ニュース一覧
0
コメント投稿には、
ログインまたは新規登録が必要です
loader
チャットで返信
Заголовок открываемого материала