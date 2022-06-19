バングラデシュ北東部 過去1世紀以上で最悪の大洪水
2022年6月19日
バングラデシュ北東部 1世紀以上で最悪の大洪水
バングラデシュ北東部を過去122年間で最悪の大洪水が襲った。現地紙Dhaka Tribuneが報じている。
同紙によると、エナムール・ラーマン災害対策大臣は、バングラデシュ北東部のシレットおよびスナムガンジで発生した洪水は、過去122年間で最悪のものとなったと明らかにした。国家および民間の機関が協力し、被災者に避難所を提供しているという。また、軍隊が救助活動に加わっていると指摘した。
There is a horrible flood situation is going on at Sylhet, Bangladesh. Sylhet & Sunamganj are totally submerged under water. We are witnessing the disastrous flood of the century. Power is cut off and ppl can't even drink water. We need help please spread the news in int media. pic.twitter.com/SsIPstvZiL— Pedriesta (@JoyBarca1899) June 18, 2022
ラーマン氏は「シレットおよびスナムガンジの被災地から、最大9万人が仮設の宿泊施設に避難した」と話した。
Current situation in Sylhet, #Bangladesh.— Juel Ahmed (@paradoxicaljuel) June 18, 2022
The flood situation is very dire. Please pray for the people of Sylhet. pic.twitter.com/T1X2EDGvDo
AFP通信の報道によると、この洪水により少なくとも25人が犠牲となっている。
