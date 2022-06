ノーベル平和賞受賞ムラトフ氏のメダル、1億350万ドルで落札

#HERITAGELIVE #DmitryMuratov, EIC of Russian news outlet #NovayaGazeta, with HA, auctioned his 2021 #NobelPeacePrize to benefit UNICEF's child refugee fund. It sold for $103,500,000 https://t.co/MTW6PcX201



HA worked to ensure the winning bid is already in #UNICEF's possession. pic.twitter.com/BThlZTqjBq