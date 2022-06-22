アフガニスタンでM6.1の地震
2022年6月22日, 07:39 (更新: 2022年6月22日, 07:42)
アフガニスタンでマグニチュード6.1の地震が発生した。米国地質調査所が発表した。
地震が発生したのは日本時間22日2時54分。震源はホスト市（人口9万6000人）から南西に44キロの地点。震源の深さは51キロ。
A magnitude 6.1 earthquake was reported Tuesday afternoon at 1:54 p.m. Pacific time 27 miles from Khōst, Afghanistan, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.— Los Angeles Times (@latimes) June 21, 2022
According to the USGS, the epicenter was farther than 100 miles from a city.https://t.co/7QlC3AKgnt
死傷者や建物の倒壊は報告されておらず、この地震による津波の心配はない。
