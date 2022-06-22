日本
https://jp.sputniknews.com/20220622/m61-11644067.html
アフガニスタンでM6.1の地震
アフガニスタンでM6.1の地震
アフガニスタンでマグニチュード6.1の地震が発生した。米国地質調査所が発表した。 2022年6月22日, Sputnik 日本
2022-06-22T07:39+0900
2022-06-22T07:42+0900
アフガニスタン
地震
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.jp.sputniknews.com/img/586/25/5862574_0:257:2731:1793_1920x0_80_0_0_5cc483164e8c58a5f0889087c61a8e3d.jpg
地震が発生したのは日本時間22日2時54分。震源はホスト市（人口9万6000人）から南西に44キロの地点。震源の深さは51キロ。死傷者や建物の倒壊は報告されておらず、この地震による津波の心配はない。関連ニュース
アフガニスタン
Sputnik 日本
feedback.jp@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik 日本
feedback.jp@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
ニュース
jp_JP
Sputnik 日本
feedback.jp@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.jp.sputniknews.com/img/586/25/5862574_0:0:2731:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_b539e4026abb5494edb2d3638ae44c9c.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik 日本
feedback.jp@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
アフガニスタン, 地震

アフガニスタンでM6.1の地震

2022年6月22日, 07:39 (更新: 2022年6月22日, 07:42)
© Depositphotos / DestinacigdemアフガニスタンでM6.1の地震
アフガニスタンでM6.1の地震 - Sputnik 日本, 1920, 22.06.2022
© Depositphotos / Destinacigdem
アフガニスタンでマグニチュード6.1の地震が発生した。米国地質調査所が発表した。
地震が発生したのは日本時間22日2時54分。震源はホスト市（人口9万6000人）から南西に44キロの地点。震源の深さは51キロ。
死傷者や建物の倒壊は報告されておらず、この地震による津波の心配はない。
関連ニュース
インドのエンジニア　恋人の女スパイに軍事機密を流し逮捕
酸素吸入中の喫煙で男性が死亡
新型コロナウイルス
国際
国内
経済
社会
オピニオン
マルチメディア
ビデオクラブ
政治
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. 全ての権利は保護されています。 18+
ニュース一覧
0
コメント投稿には、
ログインまたは新規登録が必要です
loader
チャットで返信
Заголовок открываемого материала