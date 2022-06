🔎 Deadliest #earthquakes that occurred in recent years within 300km of Bandar-e Lengeh (#Iran): 10/04/1972 a M6.8 led to 5010 casualties, 24/04/1960 a M6.0 led to 420 casualties, and on 31/10/1956 a M5.9 led to 410 casualties. pic.twitter.com/4tU5I6ALPn