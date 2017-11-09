トランプ氏が中国訪問　北京厳戒、ホテル周辺に柵が設置【写真】

スプートニク日本
トランプ氏は北京の中心部にあるＳｔ．Ｒｅｇｉｓホテルに滞在している。テロや暴力行為を警戒措置として、ホテルは周辺に高さ約２メートルの柵が設置されて立ち入りが禁じられた。
Something tells me @realDonaldTrump has a reservation at the St. Regis, Beijing pic.twitter.com/liXKjmV6AJ— Tom Phillips (@tomphillipsin) 7 ноября 2017 г.
Massive security lockdown at Beijing St Regis which is closed to the public for three days as it waits for a certain guest #Trump #China pic.twitter.com/ourhLcrzZz— Ananth Krishnan (@ananthkrishnan) 6 ноября 2017 г.
付近のレストランやガソリンスタンドも閉鎖された。半径数十メートル内にある飲食店などの商業施設はトランプ氏の滞在期間中、営業停止を命じられた。
Trump traffic in Beijing due to the blocking off of the St. Regis. The balloon sellers seem ho-hum about it all… pic.twitter.com/LLBGDILv9m— beijingboyce (@beijingboyce) 7 ноября 2017 г.
共同通信によると、ホテル周辺では早朝から武装警察らが巡回し、通行人に目を光らせた。
St. Regis in Beijing where @realDonaldTrump is staying two nights. WH press headed to Great Hall of the People for official welcome ceremony. pic.twitter.com/v8wwVtKm2M— David Nakamura (@DavidNakamura) 8 ноября 2017 г.
先の報道によると、トランプ氏は８日、ツイッターで投稿し、「万里のファイアウオール」と呼ばれる同国のインターネット閲覧規制を迂回した。
