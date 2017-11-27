中国で貨物船２隻が衝突　１２人が行方不明【写真】

スプートニク日本
現地時間２７日午前３時ごろ、福建省に登録されている貨物船と江蘇省に登録されている貨物船が衝突し、砂を運んでいた江蘇省の貨物船が沈没した。
© REUTERS/ EMILIO KUZMA-FLOYD
同貨物船には１４人が乗っていたが、現時点で救出されたのはわずか２人。残り１２人が行方不明となっている。
福建省の貨物船には１１人が乗っていたが、全員救助され、無事だという。
12 missing, 13 rescued after two cargo ships collide in the Pearl River near southern China’s Guangzhou early Monday morning. Search and rescue operations are underway, according to local authorities. pic.twitter.com/vXm9Tkefgs— People's Daily,China (@PDChina) 27 ноября 2017 г.
事故現場では救助隊が活動しており、捜索活動が続けられている。
12 missing after cargo ships collide off south #Chinahttps://t.co/ecOVyBvKEc#Beijing pic.twitter.com/UunYUZ9soh— The Peninsula (@PeninsulaQatar) 27 ноября 2017 г.
