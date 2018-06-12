「真の合意なるかもうすぐ分かる」＝トランプ氏

スプートニク日本
トランプ氏は両側の実務者による協議は順調に進んでいるものの、「それは結局のところ重要ではない」とし、首脳間の最終的な決断が重要であることを強調した。聯合ニュースが伝えた。
Meetings between staffs and representatives are going well and quickly….but in the end, that doesn’t matter. We will all know soon whether or not a real deal, unlike those of the past, can happen!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 11 июня 2018 г.
また、トランプ氏の政治や朝米首脳会談を開催する決定を非難した人に対して「我々は大丈夫だ」と書き込んだ。
The fact that I am having a meeting is a major loss for the U.S., say the haters & losers. We have our hostages, testing, research and all missle launches have stoped, and these pundits, who have called me wrong from the beginning, have nothing else they can say! We will be fine!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 11 июня 2018 г.
朝米首脳会談は、シンガポール本島の南にあるセントーサ島のカペラホテルで同日午前９時（日本時間同１０時）に始まる。
安倍首相、トランプ大統領からあすの米朝首脳会談に関する最新情勢について説明を受ける
