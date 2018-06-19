習主席、北朝鮮指導者と会談　テレビ報道

スプートニク日本
これに先立ち、金委員長が中国の首都に到着したことが１９日、明らかになっていた。
日本経済新聞によると、北朝鮮の指導者は習主席に対し、シンガポールでのトランプ米大統領との会談結果を説明し、これに関連して今後の協力方針を議論する意向だという。
North Korea’s Kim Jong Un visits China in follow-up to Trump summithttps://t.co/7Rg5ytNO5K pic.twitter.com/SgJd2VxU1L— Hindustan Times (@htTweets) 19 июня 2018 г.
金委員長は既に２回、トランプ大統領との会談前の今年３月と５月に中国を訪問して習主席と会談している。
North Korea's Kim Jong Un visits China for a 2-day visit, according to Chinese state media. It's his 3rd trip to the country since March https://t.co/Et98XFQ3cw #tictocnews pic.twitter.com/hYEf9ZkbUo— TicToc by Bloomberg (@tictoc) 19 июня 2018 г.
