Shocking images reveal the 61lb cancerous tumour that engulfed a man's back: The 68-year-old - known only as Mr Tang - lived with the 85x65cm (33x25in) mass for more than 30 years. He was finally operated on at the Ninth People's Hospital of Shanghai. https://t.co/sWB9SaVZ9m pic.twitter.com/sUznjL3gxT