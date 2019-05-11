中国でミサイル駆逐艦２隻の進水式

スプートニク日本
青島沖で４月下旬に開かれた国際観艦式で、最新鋭ミサイル駆逐艦「０５５型」の１番艦「南昌」が披露された。中国国防省は、同艦がまもなく海軍に配備されると発表。空母を除き、「南昌」は世界最大の水上軍艦のリストに入っている。中国の習近平国家主席は、昆明級駆逐艦の「西寧」に乗って観艦式に出席した。
Dalian shipyard launched two more Type 052D destroyers todey. They are altogether the 19th and 20th ships of this class and are to be named Tangshan and Suzhou.— @Rupprecht_A (@RupprechtDeino) 10 мая 2019 г.
Images via wenweipo pic.twitter.com/hs96g7GXph
「南昌」配備までは、昆明級駆逐艦は中国の最も強力な最新鋭軍艦となる。
East Pendulum reporting two Type 052D destroyers were launched in Dalian May 9th. pic.twitter.com/liJ0SEv6hp— SeaWaves Magazine (@seawaves_mag) 10 мая 2019 г.
