香港で大規模デモ　身柄引き渡し条例案に反対【写真・動画】

同紙によると、デモ隊は暗号化された連絡チャネルでさらなるデモ活動のエスカレーションを呼びかけている。国会への突入の可能性も除外されない。
Hongkongers promised they would be back when the police cleared the scene of #OccupyHK. They did, in 2019. #extraditionbill #Occupy2 @SCMPNews pic.twitter.com/OCA1pRZIMr— Jeffie Lam (@jeffielam) 12 июня 2019 г.
It’s #OccupyHK all over again— Jeffie Lam (@jeffielam) 12 июня 2019 г.
- bear in mind it’s just Wednesday morning, not weekend. And the average age of protesters is like 23. #extraditionbill @SCMPNews pic.twitter.com/InriluaOTf
In 2014, I watched #OccupyHK unfold while still living in Ireland and followed events obsessively. Being able to walk onto Harcourt Road briefly this afternoon just reminded me of Hong Kong people’s resilience— Aaron Mc Nicholas (@aaronMCN) 12 июня 2019 г.
I’ll be back this evening #反送中 pic.twitter.com/GpvpgyN6DV
今週で２回目の大規模デモとなる。９日にも１００万人が参加したデモが行われ、改正案に反対する人びとが街に出た。改正案が採択された場合、香港が身柄引き渡し条約を結んでいない台湾、マカオ、中国本土などの対象にも引き渡し先を拡大する。
