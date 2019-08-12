香港　抗議行動により空港のすべてのフライトが欠航に【写真・動画】

また地元メディアは警察のコメントを引用し、香港の空港には5千人超がデモ行動のために集まったと報じた。
Thousands of black-clad protesters packed the arrivals area of Hong Kong airport on Monday. Authorities canceled the day's remaining flights https://t.co/B91I782ZlD pic.twitter.com/lY03CSy7Vc— Bloomberg (@business) August 12, 2019
"No rioters, only tyranny!"— AJ+ (@ajplus) August 12, 2019
Hong Kong's airport canceled all flights after thousands of peaceful pro-democracy protesters took over its main terminal for a 4th consecutive day. pic.twitter.com/ANas8264tH
UPDATE: Hong Kong airport cancels all flights for the rest of Monday as protesters stage a sit-in at the terminals pic.twitter.com/9bthwt6vv8— Bloomberg TicToc (@tictoc) August 12, 2019
到着ロビーでの抗議行動は9日に始まりすでに3日間続いている。しかし、11日に警察が集まった人々を解散させるために外傷性の武器を使用し偶然参加者の目を殴打したとの報道後、さらに多くの人たちが国際空港に戻ることにした。
香港では、中国の法律に違反している疑いのある人物や指名手配されている犯罪人を香港から中国本土に引き渡すメカニズムの確立を目的とした法案に反対する大規模な抗議デモが数カ月前から続いている。
