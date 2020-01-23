韓国軍　トランスジェンダー下士官の除隊を決定【動画】

下士官の服務を続けたいという意思は強かった。また、韓国の軍人権センターは同軍初のトランスジェンダー下士官誕生を歓迎していた。同センターのイム・テフン所長は下士官が軍人としての道を歩めるよう、軍は服務を継続させるようにと発言していた。
Byun Hui-su, South Korea's first transgender soldier, said she would pursue a lawsuit against the army for dismissing her for undergoing a gender reassignment surgery. The army has said the surgery left Byun unable to continue to serve https://t.co/wxskkdhLYM pic.twitter.com/FlMzpjll4q— Reuters (@Reuters) January 22, 2020
しかし、下士官と同センターの思いに反して、韓国陸軍は、軍人司法などの基準に基づき該当下士官の服務継続は不可と決定した。
“Regardless of my gender identity, I can protect this nation.”— QuickTake by Bloomberg (@QuickTake) January 23, 2020
South Korea’s first transgender soldier pleads to return to the army after being discharged following her sex change #LGBTQ #트렌스젠더 #전역 pic.twitter.com/xr94GUfyxw
さらに米国では2019年、トランスジェンダーの入隊を制限する措置が施行された。米国防総省は、性別移行を終えたりホルモン投与を受けているトランスジェンダーの入隊を原則禁止した。
2017年、ドナルド・トランプ米大統領はツイッターでトランスジェンダーの入隊制限措置を発表した。この発表は人権団体からの大きな反発を呼び、差し止めを求める法廷闘争を引き起こしていた。
関連記事
全てのコメント
新しいコメントを読む (0)