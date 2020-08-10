登録
    香港でアップル・デイリー創始者の黎智英氏が逮捕される

    香港でアップル・デイリー創始者の黎智英氏が逮捕される【動画】

    © REUTERS / Tyrone Siu
    アジア
    香港警察は、香港のタブロイド紙アップル・デイリー（蘋果日報）の創始者、黎智英（ジミー・ライ）氏を香港国家安全維持法（国安法）違反の疑いで逮捕した。サウスチャイナ・モーニング・ポスト 紙が消息筋を引用して報じた。

    香港
    © AFP 2020 / Ed Jones
    香港国家安全維持法：安定の到来か、それとも民主主義の終焉か
    消息筋によると、黎氏は10日早朝、九龍にある自宅で逮捕された。消息筋は黎氏について「彼は外国勢力との共謀、反政府的な発言、詐欺の容疑で逮捕された」と語った。

    黎氏は昨年、刑事事件の容疑者の中国本土への引き渡しを認める「逃亡犯条例」に反対する香港での反政府デモを支持した。警察によると、当時9200人以上が拘束された。

    中国では6月30日、国安法が施行された

