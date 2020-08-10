香港でアップル・デイリー創始者の黎智英氏が逮捕される【動画】

消息筋によると、黎氏は10日早朝、九龍にある自宅で逮捕された。消息筋は黎氏について「彼は外国勢力との共謀、反政府的な発言、詐欺の容疑で逮捕された」と語った。
© AFP 2020 / Ed Jones
黎氏は昨年、刑事事件の容疑者の中国本土への引き渡しを認める「逃亡犯条例」に反対する香港での反政府デモを支持した。警察によると、当時9200人以上が拘束された。
中国では6月30日、国安法が施行された。
The arrest of #JimmyLai was made along with other executives of #NextDigital — including Mark Simon, an executive with Next Digital. Legal experts suggest it's possible more #AppleDaily personnel will be arrested as the newspaper played a notorious role in 2019. pic.twitter.com/5rOO3LOlv1— Global Times (@globaltimesnews) August 10, 2020
