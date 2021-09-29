中国　初の太陽観測衛星の名前を一般から公募

科技日報の報道によれば、中国における太陽研究の新世紀の幕開けとなることが期待されている中国初の太陽観測衛星Hα Solar Explorer (CHASE)は2021年末までに打ち上げが予定されている。
China's 1st solar probe, Chinese Hα Solar Explorer, will debut at #AirshowChina on Sept 28-Oct 3 in Zhuhai, S China's Guangdong, before its launch this year. The probe will, for the first time in the world, execute spectral imaging observations of the H-alpha band of the sun. pic.twitter.com/9smbht4F8J— China Science (@ChinaScience) September 27, 2021
科技日報によれば、中国国民による衛星の命名の公募は現地時刻10月7日18時に打ち切られる。公募はSNSのWeChat や Weiboで受け付けられている。
この観測衛星は重量550キロ、耐用年数3年。まず太陽の初の完全な映像は太陽同期軌道上でHα像でキャッチされる。
