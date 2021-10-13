金正恩氏はデザイン批評家だった？　姿を見せなかった理由をジャーナリストらが解明

NK Newsによれば、金正恩氏は公の場に姿を現さなかった間の時間を使って、100点を超す観光地用のコンセプトや瓶、貨物船、学生服、企業のロゴなどのデザイン案を検証していた。
North Korea's top designers showed off ambitious plans at the country's annual National Industrial Art Exhibition.— NK NEWS (@nknewsorg) October 10, 2021
In addition to new vehicles and farm equipment, state media also showed designs for a giant space shuttle-themed inflatable water slide. https://t.co/LmftLLdyAc
報告書によれば、全国工業美術展は「独自の方法で自力で自助努力で」をスローガンに掲げ、朝鮮労働党結成76周年に合わせて開幕した。
展覧会には工業、芸術分野の教師、リサーチャー、学生、アマチュアなどから寄せられた、合わせて800点以上のデザイン、製品、モデルなどが展示された。
