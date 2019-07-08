ビットコインに問題発生　8割下落の可能性

ブラント氏は、価格の揺れがこれほど急激にはならないかもしれないと強調する。
そのうえで、仮想通貨の高い変動性は幅広く利用される妨げになっていると指摘。ビットコインの価格変動は解決すべき大きな問題だとの認識を示した。
If current parabolic phase is violated, we could expect either an 80% correction of 7-month advance or much smaller correction w/ definition of new parabola w/ shallower slope. $BTC Note formation of possible 2-wk H&S or H&S failure pic.twitter.com/6IF1bHREAv— Peter Brandt (@PeterLBrandt) 7 июля 2019 г.
ビットコインはこの24時間で2％増の11430ドルになった。
仮想通貨に関する記事をスプートニク日本でご覧ください。
関連ニュース
全てのコメント
新しいコメントを読む (0)