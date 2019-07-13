トランプ氏、ビットコインとフェイスブックの仮想通貨を批判

トランプ氏は、仮想通貨（暗号通貨）は金ではなく、変動が極めて激しく、その価値は「根拠がない」と主張する。デジタル資産を批判したトランプ氏は、初めてリブラに関して言及した。
...and International. We have only one real currency in the USA, and it is stronger than ever, both dependable and reliable. It is by far the most dominant currency anywhere in the World, and it will always stay that way. It is called the United States Dollar!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 12 июля 2019 г.
トランプ氏は、米国に存在する本当の通貨は米ドルただ１つであり、それは史上最も強く信頼できると強調した。その上で、ドルが支配的な通貨であり、永遠にそうあり続けるだろうと続けた。
....Similarly, Facebook Libra’s “virtual currency” will have little standing or dependability. If Facebook and other companies want to become a bank, they must seek a new Banking Charter and become subject to all Banking Regulations, just like other Banks, both National...— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 12 июля 2019 г.
このツイートに対し、トランプ氏の考えを変えようとデジタルマネー界の専門家が駆けつけた。暗号通貨投資企業モルガン・クリーク・デジタルの共同創業者であるアンソニー・ポンプリアーノ氏は、仮想通貨に根拠がないというトランプ氏の発言に対し、ビットコインは数学に基づいていると説明した。
If your argument is that Bitcoin is based on thin air, while Bitcoin’s argument is that it is based on math, who should we believe?— Pomp 🌪 (@APompliano) 12 июля 2019 г.
Asking for a friend :)
Mr. President, you are misled by fake news. #Bitcoin & #Blockchain happens to be the best chance for US! I'd love to invite you to have lunch with crypto leaders along with @WarrenBuffett on July 25. I guarantee you after this lunch, nobody will know crypto more than you!— Justin Sun (@justinsuntron) 12 июля 2019 г.
またブロックチェーンプラットフォームTronの創設者であるジャスティン・サン氏は、世界３番目の富豪であるウォーレン・バフェット氏や投資家とのランチにトランプ氏を招待し、「誰よりも仮想通貨に詳しくなれる」と断言した。
