イーサリアム価格が暴落　大口保有者の売却開始が原因か

$ETH's top 100 exchange addresses have decreased their tokens held from 16.92M to 15.89M over the past week, a significant decrease of -6.1% in these online bags. From a short-term perspective, this was almost certainly a sparkplug to the -22.3% dump. 🐳🔻 https://t.co/eZcvHimKGx pic.twitter.com/fGwE8Cywnu