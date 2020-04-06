Apple社が医療用マスク2000万枚を製造

クック氏によれば、同様にApple社は医療スタッフ用にフェイス保護シールドを週に100万個を製造する計画だという。
Apple is dedicated to supporting the worldwide response to COVID-19. We’ve now sourced over 20M masks through our supply chain. Our design, engineering, operations and packaging teams are also working with suppliers to design, produce and ship face shields for medical workers. pic.twitter.com/3xRqNgMThX— Tim Cook (@tim_cook) April 5, 2020
試作品はすでにシリコンバレーのある病院に納品され、そこで好評を得ているとクック氏は強調した。生産は米国と中国で調整が行われる。クック氏によれば、このシールドはまもなく国外の市場にもリリースがされる予定だという。
