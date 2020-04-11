世界の感染者　150万人を超える　WHO発表

WHOの発表では感染者は152万1252人。死者は9万2798人。
"Globally, nearly 1.5 million confirmed cases of #COVID19 have now been reported to WHO, and more than 92,000 deaths.— World Health Organization (WHO) (@WHO) April 10, 2020
In the past week, we’ve seen a welcome slowing in some of the hardest-hit countries in Europe, like Spain, Italy, Germany and France"-@DrTedros #coronavirus
感染者が最も多い地域は欧州の79万9696人で、逆に最も少ないのはアフリカ大陸の8789人。最も多い感染者が確認されているスペイン、イタリア、ドイツ、フランスでは新たな感染者は減少する傾向がある。
最新のデータでは日本の感染者数は5530人、ロシアはそのほぼ倍の1万1917人。
新型コロナウイルスについての情報の正誤
