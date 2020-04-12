米国50州全てに大統領大災害宣言　史上初

同報道担当は「大統領が50州全てに大災害宣言を出すのは史上初のこと」と綴っている。
🚨With @realDonaldTrump’s declaration for WY, the President has now declared for the 1st time in history that a major disaster exist within all 50 states at once. The President continues to respond to the needs of every Governor to protect the health of all Americans. 🇺🇸 #COVID19— Judd Deere (@JuddPDeere45) April 11, 2020
最新情報によると、全米のコロナウイルス感染者は52万9951人、死亡は2万608人。11日（土）米国はコロナウイルス感染症COVID-19の死亡者数でイタリアを抜き世界1位となった。
