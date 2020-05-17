ワルシャワでコロナショックの損失補償求めるデモ　警察は催涙ガス使用【動画】

ポーランドでは感染拡大防止のため集会の実施は禁止されているものの、ワルシャワでは抗議活動が強行された。警察は違法行為に当たるとして散会を要求したものの、参加者らは警察の要求に応じなかった。
There have been further protests in Warsaw today against the government's lockdown measures and alleged lack of support for businesses.— Notes from Poland 🇵🇱 (@notesfrompoland) May 16, 2020
Like last week, police clashed with and detained some protesters, including an opposition senator, Jacek Bury pic.twitter.com/eLAU4Um7bR
警察によれば、参加者らが警察に暴力を振るい始めたことから、催涙ガスの使用に踏み切ったという。
米ジョンズ・ホプキンス大学の最新集計結果によれば、ポーランドでは1万8257人が新型コロナウイルスに感染し、そのうち915人の死亡が確認された。
関連ニュース
© Sputnik / Savitskaya Kristina
経緯：新型肺炎はどのように流行するのか
全てのコメント
新しいコメントを読む (0)