抗マラリア薬のテスト実験　WHOが中止　高い死亡率

先日、医療関連の英週間誌ランセットに掲載された調査グループのデーターでは、新型コロナウイルス感染者はヒドロキシクロロキン、クロロキン投与後に死亡率が高くなっていることが示された。データでは投与された患者の死亡率は16-23.8% 、投与されていない患者の死亡率は9.3％となっていた。
"The authors reported that among #COVID19 patients receiving the drug, when used alone or with a macrolide, they estimated a higher mortality rate"-@DrTedros— World Health Organization (WHO) (@WHO) May 25, 2020
これを受けてWHOはコロナウイルスの治療薬として世界規模ですでに開始されていたテスト実験を停止していた。
"The Executive Group has implemented a temporary pause of the hydroxychloroquine arm within the Solidarity Trial while the data is reviewed by the Data Safety Monitoring Board"-@DrTedros #COVID19— World Health Organization (WHO) (@WHO) May 25, 2020
WHOの発表によれば他の治療薬の実験は続行されている。
5月中旬、ドナルド・トランプ米大統領は、最近はコロナウイルス予防として抗マラリア薬であるヒドロキシクロロキンを毎日服用していることを明かにした。
