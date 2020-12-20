WHOがコメント　新種のコロナウイルスに関する英国政府の発表について

We’re in close contact with UK 🇬🇧 officials on the new #COVID19 virus variant. They’ll continue to share info & results of their analysis & ongoing studies. We’ll update Member States & public as we learn more about the characteristics of this virus variant & any implications.— World Health Organization (WHO) (@WHO) December 19, 2020
WHOは、英国政府は情報共有を継続しており、同様に分析結果や現在の研究内容に関しても連携をとっていると強調した。
この間、英国のマシュー・ハンコック保健大臣は、同国ではコロナウイルス感染症の新しいタイプが発見され、そのことから一部地域で感染のスピードが急激に高まったことを明らかにした。同保健相によれば、英国では新しいタイプの感染症例が1000人を超えたと発表している。
