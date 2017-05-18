最大・最高級ハート形ダイアショットがネットに【写真・動画】

スプートニク日本
クリスティーズによると、La Legendeと呼称し、価格は1500万ドル（約16億6000万円）に近い。ダイヤは92カラットで最高品質（フローレス＝無傷）、真珠のネックレスのペンダントトップにあしらわれている。AFP通信が報じた。
#Repost @christiesjewels (@get_repost) ・・・ On May 17, Geneva Magnificent Jewels will proudly offer the largest D-color Flawless heart-shaped diamond at auction. Aptly named La Légende, the diamond weighs 92 carats and is perfect in its cut, polish, and symmetry. Created by the Maison Boehmer et Bassenge, the pre-sale estimate is $14 — $20M. #christiesjewels #BoehmerEtBassenge #jewellery #auction #diamond #geneva #hoteldesbergues #fourseasons @fsgeneva #magnificentjewels #perfection #LaLegende #heart #flawless #perfectfiamond
Live from @christiesjewels in @fsgeneva thanks to @jasminehubjer of @boehmeretbassenge here is the La Légende the magnificent 92ct D Flawless heart-shaped diamond, largest D FL heart-shaped ever offered at auction that goes under hammer today May 17th at Christies magnificent jewels sale for estimate of $14-20million, the love affair that #MyLoveAffairWithDiamonds is all about! #HappyHearts #HeartShaped #LaLegende #Christies #ChristiesJewels #FourSeasons #HoteldeBurgess #BoehmeretBassenge #Brilliance #Scintillation #Sparkle #Fire #ChampagneGem #YourDailyDoseOfSparkle #ChampagneGem200KSpecialEdition
先の報道によると、１７日にフランス南部で開幕された第70回カンヌ国際映画祭に日本から出品された河瀬直美監督の新作「光」映画は５月２７日、日本で公開。
