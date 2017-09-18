もし雑誌The New Yorkerの東京版があったとしたら？【写真】

スプートニク日本
イラストレーターのアンドリュー・ジョイス氏とアートディレクターのデヴィッド・ロバート氏は、プロジェクト「The Tokyoiter」を始動した。なお「The Tokyoiter」は表紙しかないため、世界で最も内容の乏しい雑誌と言える。
First solo exhibition of The Tokyoiter is soon!— the Tokyoiter (@thetokyoiter) 9 июня 2017 г.
Looking forward to showing lots of new covers
_
Friday, June 16 at 6 PM — 9 PM @KAIhostel pic.twitter.com/1VMf7C9vh8
Fantastic new cover by Loïc Locatelli (https://t.co/q7ATBAkSaD)#thetokyoiter #newcover #tokyo #illustration pic.twitter.com/FtgTAKUooZ— the Tokyoiter (@thetokyoiter) 13 февраля 2017 г.
ジョイス氏とロバート氏は、「ザ・ニューヨーカー」の表紙デザインの原則に従って一つのイラストの中で東京への愛情を表現できるイラストレーターに毎回表紙の絵を依頼している。
Beautifully elegant cover by Tokyo illustrator, Aiko Sogo. https://t.co/vHW7Pvg3l8#thetokyoiter #new #cover #AikoSogo #Tokyo pic.twitter.com/YzknVF13If— the Tokyoiter (@thetokyoiter) 18 октября 2016 г.
Sneak-peak at an amazing new cover by @LouieValley— the Tokyoiter (@thetokyoiter) 2 июня 2017 г.
Full cover can be seen at the exhibition on June 16th at @KAIhostel #thetokyoiter pic.twitter.com/bV1xwpCY8O
先の報道によると、写真家のライアン・ローリー氏とベン・ミラー氏は１９７０年代、８０年代、９０年代に出された雑誌「プレーボーイ」の表紙から同じモデルの写された写真を選んで再度写真撮影をし、モデルが１０年を経るごとにどう変わったか、その推移を明らかにした。
全てのコメント
新しいコメントを読む (0)