ツタンカーメンの母の姿の完全再現に成功【写真】

研究者が呼ぶところの「若い方の貴婦人」は２００３年、王妃ティイとファラオのアメンホテプ３世と並び埋葬されていた娘であることが確認された。
つまり、彼女はアメンホテプ４世の妻であり姉もしくは妹、そしてツタンカーメンの母でもある。
World, meet King Tut’s mother and likely the true face of #Nefertiti! First discovered in 1898, the badly damaged mummy of the so-called “Younger Lady” sits in the Egyptian museum. Through 3D imaging and forensic reconstruction, she lives again. #ExpeditionUnknown @travelchannel pic.twitter.com/gQkGOY4oq2— Josh Gates (@joshuagates) 5 февраля 2018 г.
生前、この女性は有名なネフェルティティ像に非常に似ていたと判明したが、彼女が伝説的な女王であるという説はすぐに否定された。
