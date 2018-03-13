インドの村で踊るシヴァ神の古代の像が見つかる【写真】

Ancient stone sculpture of dancing Shiva unearthed at Sambalpur

Seems to be the ‘Chuda’ or ‘Amalaka’ of an ancient temple. It reflects Lord Shiva in Tandava form and since it was protruding from earth, it is believed that there could be a temple beneath. https://t.co/aeHopK6ooK pic.twitter.com/Y1VmoV2k5b