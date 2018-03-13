インドの村で踊るシヴァ神の古代の像が見つかる【写真】

スプートニク日本
研究者らは、像はその昔、古代寺院のてっぺんに飾られていたとの見方を示している。
像は高さ１．２メートル、幅０．９メートル、重さ約２００キロで、ヒンドゥー教の主神シヴァがナタラージャ（宇宙ダンサー）のポーズをとっている。像は激しく損傷しているため、学者らが復元する予定。
Ancient stone sculpture of dancing Shiva unearthed at Sambalpur— Anshika Shukla (@anshikashukla_) 10 марта 2018 г.
Seems to be the ‘Chuda’ or ‘Amalaka’ of an ancient temple. It reflects Lord Shiva in Tandava form and since it was protruding from earth, it is believed that there could be a temple beneath. https://t.co/aeHopK6ooK pic.twitter.com/Y1VmoV2k5b
