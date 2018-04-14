絵画復元で人物画が「若返る」　成果をネットに公開【動画・写真】

スプートニク日本
木の棒の先端につけ、特別な溶剤に浸した綿で、この名人は絵の表面をなぞる。
Midway cleaning. A century or two of European grime is dissolved with restorer’s solvents. pic.twitter.com/37uGLWaRTh— Philip Mould (@philipmould) 8 января 2018 г.
修復作業が終わると人物画は陰うつさを無くし、ほかの１６〜１７世紀の絵画よりも「若々しく」見えだす。
A last smear from the chin removed. I will post an image of the completed picture as soon as it is ready. pic.twitter.com/K7TSl2XdqE— Philip Mould (@philipmould) 6 ноября 2017 г.
Jacobethan portraits rarely come this dirty. Unnecessary restorations on top of the discoloured varnish further threw the eye….2/4 pic.twitter.com/b2lrQJiVSA— Philip Mould (@philipmould) 13 февраля 2018 г.
