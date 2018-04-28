数億円相当の希少な硬貨が見つかる　米国【写真】

スプートニク日本
その硬貨とは、１８５４年サンフランシスコで製造された５ドル硬貨。鋳造枚数は３００枚に満たない。今まで、現存枚数はわずか３枚だと考えられていた。専門家の見立てによると、硬貨の価格は数百万ドル（数億円）相当である。
#CAsHistory | In 1854, at the height of the #CaliforniaGoldRush, @TheSanFranciscoMint produced less than 300 special $5 coins. Only three were known to survive into modern times. Until today, that is. Now there are four — worth millions. Link at https://t.co/9KO6NFG15z pic.twitter.com/tEaAsfjaPW— GoCalifornias (@GoCalifornias) 26 апреля 2018 г.
関連ニュース
モスクワのヤウザ川で１００万ルーブル以上の価値がある古銭見つかる
全てのコメント
新しいコメントを読む (0)